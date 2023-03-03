Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) PT Lowered to $200.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $210.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VEEV. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $233.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.17.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $173.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.90. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $151.02 and a 1-year high of $232.26. The company has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of 57.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.90.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $552.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.78 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 22.63%. Analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 15,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.83, for a total transaction of $2,497,565.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,911,808.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 29,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total value of $5,253,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 15,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.83, for a total transaction of $2,497,565.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,559 shares in the company, valued at $2,911,808.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 318,610 shares of company stock worth $53,449,824 in the last ninety days. 13.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 964.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 143.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

