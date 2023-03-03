Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $220.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim lowered Veeva Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $181.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $206.17.

NYSE VEEV traded up $9.43 on Thursday, hitting $182.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,091,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,287. The company has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 57.66, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.90. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $151.02 and a 12-month high of $232.26.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $552.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.78 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 12.87%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 15,061 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.83, for a total value of $2,497,565.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,808.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total transaction of $1,207,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,142.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 15,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.83, for a total value of $2,497,565.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,911,808.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 318,610 shares of company stock worth $53,449,824. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,414,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,250,696,000 after buying an additional 2,056,275 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,294,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,035,000 after buying an additional 119,298 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,942,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,604,477,000 after buying an additional 548,700 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,362,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,188,219,000 after buying an additional 1,440,210 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,061,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $655,387,000 after buying an additional 279,628 shares during the period. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

