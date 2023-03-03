Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.79-$0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $514.00 million-$516.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $552.27 million. Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $4.33-$4.33 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $233.00 to $223.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim lowered Veeva Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $181.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $197.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $206.17.

VEEV traded up $6.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $180.05. 2,199,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,071. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.90. The company has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.90. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $151.02 and a one year high of $232.26.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $552.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.78 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 22.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $27,713.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,876,844.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 29,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total value of $5,253,340.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $27,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,876,844.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 318,610 shares of company stock valued at $53,449,824. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,229,000 after purchasing an additional 132,560 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,061,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $655,387,000 after purchasing an additional 279,628 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,911,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,999,000 after purchasing an additional 20,039 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,703,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

