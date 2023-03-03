Venus USDC Price Hits $0.0219 on Exchanges (vUSDC)

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. One Venus USDC token can currently be purchased for about $0.0219 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus USDC has a total market capitalization of $104.64 million and $2,520.08 worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Venus USDC has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Venus USDC Token Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. The official message board for Venus USDC is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus USDC’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Venus USDC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.0219302 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

