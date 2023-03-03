Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.80-0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $625-645 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $656.11 million.

Veradigm Trading Up 4.7 %

MDRX stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.03. The stock had a trading volume of 810,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,243. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Veradigm has a twelve month low of $13.59 and a twelve month high of $23.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Veradigm from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler cut Veradigm from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus raised Veradigm from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Securities lowered their target price on Veradigm from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Veradigm from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veradigm currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.07.

Insider Activity at Veradigm

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director David B. Stevens sold 43,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $796,684.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,132.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Veradigm news, SVP Tejal Vakharia sold 8,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $159,185.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 222,604 shares in the company, valued at $4,100,365.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David B. Stevens sold 43,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $796,684.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,132.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veradigm by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,852,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,957,000 after purchasing an additional 584,339 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,448,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,174,000 after acquiring an additional 136,905 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,916,000 after acquiring an additional 33,106 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veradigm by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,422,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,027,000 after purchasing an additional 139,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,323,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,803,000 after purchasing an additional 39,210 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veradigm

Veradigm, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segments. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

