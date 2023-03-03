Verasity Price Tops $0.0066 on Exchanges (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 3rd. Verasity has a market capitalization of $67.53 million and $19.12 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004453 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000990 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00012168 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.

Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

Buying and Selling Verasity

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

