Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Verastem from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.00.
Verastem Stock Performance
NASDAQ:VSTM opened at $0.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97. Verastem has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $2.13.
About Verastem
Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.
