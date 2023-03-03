Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Verastem from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Verastem Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VSTM opened at $0.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97. Verastem has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $2.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verastem

About Verastem

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSTM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verastem by 6.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,511,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,235,000 after buying an additional 528,022 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verastem by 20.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,571,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,463,000 after buying an additional 942,280 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verastem by 417.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,154,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after buying an additional 4,158,108 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verastem by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 31,800 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Verastem by 190.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,684,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

See Also

