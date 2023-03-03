Verge Trading 11% Lower This Week (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. In the last week, Verge has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a total market capitalization of $51.25 million and approximately $794,231.73 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,372.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.31 or 0.00399179 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00014885 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00088294 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.47 or 0.00650205 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.79 or 0.00557756 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004454 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00168757 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,517,512,100 coins and its circulating supply is 16,516,487,725 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

