VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the January 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter worth $323,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period.

Get VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CID traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834. VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $33.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.87. The company has a market capitalization of $17.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.83.

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

About VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.017 dividend. This is a positive change from VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th.

(Get Rating)

The VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market stocks outside the US, screened for positive earnings and high dividend yield, and weighted inversely by volatility. CID was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.