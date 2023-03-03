ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Trading Down 3.1%

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.12 and last traded at $4.12. Approximately 474,970 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 970,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on VRAY shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of ViewRay in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ViewRay in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ViewRay from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Get ViewRay alerts:

ViewRay Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ViewRay ( NASDAQ:VRAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $34.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.65 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 93.57% and a negative net margin of 105.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in ViewRay by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 742,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 1,623,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after buying an additional 450,555 shares during the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ViewRay by 25.0% during the second quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 34,738 shares during the period. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC raised its position in ViewRay by 1.4% in the second quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 2,549,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,755,000 after acquiring an additional 34,580 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ViewRay

(Get Rating)

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.