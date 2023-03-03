Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Citigroup

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on VIPS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $10.10 to $11.40 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Vipshop from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vipshop from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Vipshop from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vipshop presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.18.

NYSE VIPS opened at $15.18 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.45. Vipshop has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $16.18.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 16.75%. On average, analysts predict that Vipshop will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Vipshop by 372.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,973,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,982,000 after acquiring an additional 12,589,357 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth $155,030,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the second quarter worth $42,580,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Vipshop by 362.9% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,236,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,142,000 after buying an additional 3,321,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth $40,843,000. Institutional investors own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.

