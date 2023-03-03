Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.7% annually over the last three years.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE VGI opened at $7.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.96. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 11,842 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 51.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund during the second quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 28,995 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

