Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 28.8% annually over the last three years.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE EDF traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.92. 58,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,175. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $6.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.35.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDF. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 14.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 8.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 31,874 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 189,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,135,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after buying an additional 96,187 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

