Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 28.8% annually over the last three years.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of NYSE EDF traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.92. 58,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,175. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $6.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.35.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (EDF)
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.