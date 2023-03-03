Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.5% annually over the last three years.

Get Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund alerts:

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of EDI traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.56. The stock had a trading volume of 76,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,255. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $7.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDI. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 107.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 69,283 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.