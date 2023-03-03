Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.5% annually over the last three years.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of EDI traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.56. The stock had a trading volume of 76,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,255. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $7.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.87.
About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.
