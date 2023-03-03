Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.29 and last traded at $7.34. 129,805 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 276,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SEAT. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Vivid Seats to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Vivid Seats from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Vivid Seats from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Vivid Seats to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vivid Seats currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.78.

Get Vivid Seats alerts:

Vivid Seats Trading Down 3.3 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Vivid Seats news, Director Craig A. Dixon sold 4,889 shares of Vivid Seats stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $36,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold 8,987 shares of company stock worth $68,960 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Vivid Seats by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vivid Seats by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vivid Seats by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Vivid Seats by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Vivid Seats Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vivid Seats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivid Seats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.