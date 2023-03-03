vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:VTVT opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. vTv Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $1.40. The firm has a market cap of $83.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of -1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average is $0.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On vTv Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTVT. State Street Corp increased its position in vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 150,228 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 14,845 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer.

