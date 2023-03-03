Vulcan Forged PYR Price Tops $3.54 on Major Exchanges (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $96.29 million and approximately $6.58 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for approximately $3.54 or 0.00015845 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00010720 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00032385 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00040926 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002019 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00022411 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004463 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000159 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00221001 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,356.94 or 1.00005982 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.46961425 USD and is down -6.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $9,510,667.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.