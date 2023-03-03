Waitr (NASDAQ:ASAP) versus Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) Financial Analysis

Waitr (NASDAQ:ASAP – Get Rating) and Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Waitr and Steel Connect’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waitr -131.13% -52.13% -19.80% Steel Connect 4.88% N/A -9.49%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Waitr and Steel Connect’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waitr $182.19 million 0.02 -$5.23 million ($20.60) -0.02 Steel Connect $203.27 million 0.37 -$10.97 million $0.18 6.83

Analyst Ratings

Waitr has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Steel Connect. Waitr is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Steel Connect, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Waitr and Steel Connect, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waitr 0 0 0 0 N/A Steel Connect 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.2% of Steel Connect shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of Waitr shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Steel Connect shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Waitr has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Steel Connect has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Steel Connect beats Waitr on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Waitr

(Get Rating)

Waitr Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision and development of online ordering technology platform. Its product features delivery, carryout and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners services. The company was founded by Christopher Meaux on November 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

About Steel Connect

(Get Rating)

Steel Connect, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end global supply chain solutions and e-commerce services. Its product aims to improve their clients’ global supply chain, speed to market, product customization, flexibility, cost, quality and service. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Smyrna, TN.

