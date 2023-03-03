Walken (WLKN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.49 Million

Walken (WLKN) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. One Walken token can currently be bought for $0.0476 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular exchanges. Walken has a market capitalization of $18.85 million and $1.49 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Walken has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.69 or 0.00424947 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,400.24 or 0.28723633 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 39.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Walken Profile

Walken was first traded on June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 395,749,463 tokens. The official website for Walken is walken.io. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Walken’s official message board is medium.com/@walken.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.

Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning.

WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

Walken Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Walken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Walken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

