Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

WMT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Tigress Financial upgraded Walmart from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Walmart from a hold rating to an accumulate rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Guggenheim set a $165.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $162.44.

Walmart Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $140.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Walmart has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The firm has a market cap of $378.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 456,030 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.79, for a total transaction of $67,852,703.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 273,332,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,669,083,902.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 456,030 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.79, for a total transaction of $67,852,703.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 273,332,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,669,083,902.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $1,396,204.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,458,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,822,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,877,944 shares of company stock valued at $853,606,339 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 123.9% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

