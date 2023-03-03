Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $42.95

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $42.95 and last traded at $42.52, with a volume of 568032 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.79.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.
Warrior Met Coal Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 2.26%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warrior Met Coal
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter valued at $855,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter valued at $12,790,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.
Warrior Met Coal Company Profile
Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.
