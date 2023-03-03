Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) COO Thomas Netzer Sells 2,757 Shares

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $106,392.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,687.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thomas Netzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 2nd, Thomas Netzer sold 5,082 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $351,369.48.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Thomas Netzer sold 4,636 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total transaction of $154,981.48.

On Friday, December 16th, Thomas Netzer sold 263 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total transaction of $9,978.22.

W stock traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.52. 3,829,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,925,204. Wayfair Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $137.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 3.10.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($3.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -9.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,540,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,512,000 after acquiring an additional 132,647 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,914,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,059,000 after acquiring an additional 362,256 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,681,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,862,000 after acquiring an additional 100,946 shares during the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,048,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 9.1% in the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,440,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,085,000 after acquiring an additional 285,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

