Wedbush Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) – Wedbush reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MGP Ingredients in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 27th. Wedbush analyst G. Pascarelli now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.51. The consensus estimate for MGP Ingredients’ current full-year earnings is $5.16 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for MGP Ingredients’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $191.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on MGP Ingredients from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on MGP Ingredients from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $99.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.43 and its 200 day moving average is $107.66. MGP Ingredients has a 1 year low of $75.35 and a 1 year high of $125.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 1.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $361,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,295,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,332,985.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 12,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,142 in the last quarter. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is currently 9.78%.

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products, Branded Spirits and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

