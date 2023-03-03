Wedbush Comments on Celsius Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Celsius in a research report issued on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst G. Pascarelli expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Celsius’ current full-year earnings is $1.18 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Celsius’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Get Celsius alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CELH. TheStreet upgraded Celsius from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Celsius from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Celsius in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.88.

Celsius Trading Up 6.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius

Shares of CELH opened at $94.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.18 and a 200-day moving average of $98.76. Celsius has a 52 week low of $38.31 and a 52 week high of $122.24.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 30,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total transaction of $3,219,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,911,729.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celsius

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Celsius by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,435,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,091,000 after purchasing an additional 58,764 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Celsius by 8.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,073,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,355,000 after purchasing an additional 482,381 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Celsius by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,238,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,862,000 after purchasing an additional 43,419 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the first quarter worth $93,034,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Celsius by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,499,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,978,000 after purchasing an additional 10,376 shares during the period. 67.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.