Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $37.00 target price on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RIVN. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $83.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $55.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $41.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $43.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.24.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Rivian Automotive Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $15.72 on Tuesday. Rivian Automotive has a twelve month low of $15.08 and a twelve month high of $56.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 5.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.41 and a 200-day moving average of $27.36.

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $0.16. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 407.24% and a negative return on equity of 37.49%. The company had revenue of $663.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1127.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Rivian Automotive will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $44,242.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $44,242.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $39,689.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,517.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rivian Automotive

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 38.5% in the second quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 97.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 979 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 6.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,843 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Gould Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 175.4% in the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 785 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 9.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,176 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.