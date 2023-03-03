Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Allison Transmission (ALSN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN) recently:

2/24/2023 – Allison Transmission was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/21/2023 – Allison Transmission had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $39.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/21/2023 – Allison Transmission had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $44.00 to $55.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/17/2023 – Allison Transmission had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $33.00 to $37.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/16/2023 – Allison Transmission was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/16/2023 – Allison Transmission had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $48.00 to $51.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/7/2023 – Allison Transmission was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/30/2023 – Allison Transmission was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Allison Transmission Trading Up 0.3 %

ALSN traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.65. 609,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,908. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.13. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.63 and a 1-year high of $50.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.31. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 69.32%. The business had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 15.19%.

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 9,121 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $434,889.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,981.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO G Frederick Bohley sold 5,225 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $261,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,659 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 9,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $434,889.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,981.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,652 shares of company stock worth $1,391,949. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allison Transmission

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 20,410 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Allison Transmission by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 2.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,018 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

