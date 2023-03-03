Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Saputo (SAPIF)

Saputo (OTCMKTS: SAPIF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/13/2023 – Saputo had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$39.00 to C$43.00.

2/13/2023 – Saputo had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$39.00 to C$43.00.

2/13/2023 – Saputo had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00.

2/13/2023 – Saputo had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$39.00.

2/13/2023 – Saputo had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$46.00.

1/17/2023 – Saputo had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$38.00.

1/6/2023 – Saputo had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$43.00.

Saputo Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of SAPIF traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.65. The company had a trading volume of 760 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,639. Saputo Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.29 and a 1-year high of $28.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.34.

Saputo, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of a wide array of dairy products. Its products include cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk, and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. It operates through geographical segments: Canada, USA, International, and Europe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.