Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Weibo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Weibo in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.14.

Get Weibo alerts:

Weibo Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of WB traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,461,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,316. Weibo has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $30.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 74.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.33 and its 200 day moving average is $17.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Weibo

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 327,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after buying an additional 67,478 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 35,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,944,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,451,000 after buying an additional 828,636 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 205.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 91,958 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 61,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 200,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after buying an additional 42,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.