Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0505 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
EAD traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.68. 188,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,747. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $8.17.
About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund
Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks current income and capital appreciation through investment in below investment grade debt securities, loans, and preferred stocks. The company was founded on December 3, 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
