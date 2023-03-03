Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0505 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years.

Get Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

EAD traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.68. 188,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,747. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $8.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund

About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EAD. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,614 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 9,122 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,122 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 356,187 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 56,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $404,000.

(Get Rating)

Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks current income and capital appreciation through investment in below investment grade debt securities, loans, and preferred stocks. The company was founded on December 3, 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.