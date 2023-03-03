Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $600.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $580.00 to $600.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $674.86.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $598.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $249.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $582.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $529.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $645.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 37.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Broadcom

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,632,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,709,332,000 after acquiring an additional 190,304 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,438,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,151,931,000 after purchasing an additional 195,918 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,511,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,617,879,000 after purchasing an additional 513,864 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Broadcom by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,287,056,000 after purchasing an additional 651,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 56,625.6% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,918,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,796,000 after buying an additional 4,909,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Stories

