Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Given New $23.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Wendy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $26.50 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Wendy’s from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Wendy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wendy’s currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.97.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

Shares of WEN stock opened at $22.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.33. Wendy’s has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $23.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29.

Wendy’s Increases Dividend

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $536.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Wendy’s will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.95%.

Institutional Trading of Wendy’s

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Wendy’s by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Wendy’s by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Wendy’s by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Wendy’s by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,098 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Wendy’s by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

