WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 93.9% from the January 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

WesBanco Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBCP opened at $25.61 on Friday. WesBanco has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $28.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.45.

WesBanco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.4219 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WesBanco Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WesBanco stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in WesBanco, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WSBCP Get Rating ) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

