Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Sold by EJF Capital LLC

EJF Capital LLC reduced its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,988 shares during the quarter. EJF Capital LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $3,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 106.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter worth $56,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 412.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth $64,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on WAL shares. StockNews.com raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens upped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $89.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Up 1.3 %

In related news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $128,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,051.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAL stock traded up $0.97 on Friday, reaching $75.00. 92,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,446. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $54.86 and a 12-month high of $89.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.22.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.67. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $701.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.85%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

