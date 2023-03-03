Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Cut to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $128.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $125.00.

WLK has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Westlake from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Westlake from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Westlake from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Westlake from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Westlake from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $118.21.

WLK stock opened at $122.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.58. Westlake has a 1-year low of $81.29 and a 1-year high of $141.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.45). Westlake had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Westlake will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.357 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Westlake’s payout ratio is presently 8.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Westlake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

