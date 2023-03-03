WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Reaches $0.0804 on Major Exchanges

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0804 or 0.00000361 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $61.45 million and approximately $696,959.14 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 10.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.49 or 0.00401881 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00027913 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00015052 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000872 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004502 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00017493 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,717,370 coins and its circulating supply is 764,249,603 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

