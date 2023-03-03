WildBrain (TSE:WILD) Shares Down 1.6%

WildBrain Ltd. (TSE:WILD – Get Rating) fell 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.41 and last traded at C$2.44. 6,004 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 25,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WILD has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bankshares cut shares of WildBrain from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded WildBrain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on WildBrain from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

WildBrain Trading Down 1.6 %

The stock has a market cap of C$429.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.33, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Insider Activity at WildBrain

WildBrain Company Profile

In other news, insider Fine Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.65 per share, with a total value of C$26,463.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 37,287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$98,674,408.75. In other WildBrain news, insider Fine Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,463.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 37,287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$98,674,408.75. Also, Director Eric Ellenbogen sold 15,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.65, for a total value of C$42,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,275,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,380,173.05. In the last quarter, insiders bought 147,350 shares of company stock valued at $407,256. 2.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Rating)

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Content Business and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.

Further Reading

