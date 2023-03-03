William Blair Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Eventbrite in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst R. Sundby now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.48) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.44). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eventbrite’s current full-year earnings is ($0.45) per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eventbrite from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Eventbrite from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Eventbrite Stock Down 2.7 %

Eventbrite stock opened at $9.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Eventbrite has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $15.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Eventbrite by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Eventbrite during the third quarter worth about $31,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Eventbrite by 57.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Eventbrite during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Eventbrite by 18,765.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

