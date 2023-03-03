William Blair Weighs in on Thoughtworks Holding, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TWKS)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Thoughtworks in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 28th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan expects that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Thoughtworks’ current full-year earnings is $0.18 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Thoughtworks’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

TWKS has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.06.

Thoughtworks stock opened at $7.72 on Friday. Thoughtworks has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $22.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Thoughtworks by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in Thoughtworks by 179.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks in the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. Siemens AG acquired a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks in the fourth quarter worth $246,109,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thoughtworks during the fourth quarter valued at $2,449,000. 19.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

