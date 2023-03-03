WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) CEO Acquires $252,350.00 in Stock

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.47 per share, with a total value of $252,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC opened at $52.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.52 and a 12-month high of $53.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WSC shares. William Blair initiated coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Institutional Trading of WillScot Mobile Mini

About WillScot Mobile Mini

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

