Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research lowered shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wingstop from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Wingstop from $132.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on Wingstop from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Wingstop from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $167.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $172.82.

Wingstop Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $172.16 on Monday. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $67.67 and a fifty-two week high of $193.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.59.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $104.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.96 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Wingstop will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 42.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wingstop

In other Wingstop news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $187,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wingstop

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Wingstop by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 51,889 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,141,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at $1,362,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1,176.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 899,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,767,000 after purchasing an additional 828,904 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth $381,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Wingstop by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

