WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Trading Up 0.7%

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $61.84 and last traded at $61.73. Approximately 125,315 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 227,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.31.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.50.

Get WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 32,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 43,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 19,480 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 58,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 18,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.