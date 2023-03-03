Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $241,131.38

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. During the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be bought for $0.0961 or 0.00000430 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped Everscale has a market capitalization of $166.93 million and approximately $241,131.38 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Everscale Token Profile

Wrapped Everscale launched on May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,076,973,989 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,737,134,446 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Everscale should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

