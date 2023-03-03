Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.36-$1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.56. Xenia Hotels & Resorts also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.36-$1.60 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XHR. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an underweight rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.86.

XHR traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.09. 374,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,464. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.50. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $20.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHR. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $76,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1,735.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 8,467 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 164.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 6,411 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

