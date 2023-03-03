Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Given New $20.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $45.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on Xometry in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Xometry from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Xometry from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Xometry in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Xometry in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a sell rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xometry presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.33.

Shares of Xometry stock opened at $18.36 on Thursday. Xometry has a 52 week low of $17.02 and a 52 week high of $64.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.66. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.30). Xometry had a negative return on equity of 17.30% and a negative net margin of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. Xometry’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xometry will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Matthew Leibel sold 1,442 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $44,139.62. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 33,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,567.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Matthew Leibel sold 1,442 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $44,139.62. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 33,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,567.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $642,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,811,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,737 shares of company stock worth $2,131,363 in the last three months. 30.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Foundry Group Next LLC acquired a new stake in Xometry during the fourth quarter valued at $54,524,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Xometry by 245.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,012,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,477 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Xometry by 832.3% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,113,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,210,000 after purchasing an additional 993,650 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Xometry during the first quarter valued at $32,504,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in Xometry by 55.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,139,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,630,000 after purchasing an additional 761,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

