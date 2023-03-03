Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBAW) Shares Sold by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lessened its stake in Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBAW – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,043 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 1.31% of Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity ETF worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity ETF by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 68,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 33,040 shares in the last quarter.

DBAW stock opened at $28.99 on Friday. Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $26.87 and a 1-year high of $32.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.03.

