Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. lessened its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $4,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 583.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Xylem by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XYL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.80.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of XYL stock opened at $102.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.08 and a 52 week high of $118.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 52.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.09.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.35%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Featured Articles

