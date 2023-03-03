Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Yatra Online in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 27th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Yatra Online’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Yatra Online’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS.
Yatra Online Trading Down 2.2 %
NASDAQ:YTRA opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Yatra Online has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $3.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Yatra Online Company Profile
Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yatra Online (YTRA)
- Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Yatra Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatra Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.