Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Yatra Online in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 27th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Yatra Online’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Yatra Online’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Get Yatra Online alerts:

Yatra Online Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:YTRA opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Yatra Online has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $3.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Yatra Online Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YTRA. Potomac Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Yatra Online by 2.4% in the second quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 807,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 19,112 shares in the last quarter. Mak Capital One LLC increased its position in shares of Yatra Online by 6.0% in the second quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 12,115,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,261,000 after buying an additional 680,966 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yatra Online by 23.3% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 97,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 18,446 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Yatra Online by 117.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 11,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Yatra Online by 30,123.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 29,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yatra Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatra Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.