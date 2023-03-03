Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRAGet Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Yatra Online in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 27th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Yatra Online’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Yatra Online’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

NASDAQ:YTRA opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Yatra Online has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $3.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YTRA. Potomac Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Yatra Online by 2.4% in the second quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 807,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 19,112 shares in the last quarter. Mak Capital One LLC increased its position in shares of Yatra Online by 6.0% in the second quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 12,115,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,261,000 after buying an additional 680,966 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yatra Online by 23.3% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 97,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 18,446 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Yatra Online by 117.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 11,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Yatra Online by 30,123.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 29,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.

