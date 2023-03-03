YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target Lowered to $42.00 at UBS Group

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on YETI from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen lowered shares of YETI from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of YETI in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on YETI from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, YETI currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.00.
YETI Trading Up 3.3 %
YETI stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.65. The stock had a trading volume of 518,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,180. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.85. YETI has a twelve month low of $27.86 and a twelve month high of $65.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.50.
YETI Company Profile
YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.
