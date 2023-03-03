Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.00-0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $101-103 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $102.75 million. Zuora also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $0.07-$0.11 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Zuora from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Zuora in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Zuora from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Zuora from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zuora currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.71.

ZUO traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,211,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,601. Zuora has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $15.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.60 and its 200-day moving average is $7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $101.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.50 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 60.28% and a negative net margin of 30.79%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zuora will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zuora news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 19,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $115,566.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 65,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 30,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $216,381.44. Following the sale, the executive now owns 32,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,806.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 19,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $115,566.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 65,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,471 shares of company stock valued at $884,089 over the last quarter. 9.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zuora by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,181,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,895,000 after acquiring an additional 546,378 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zuora by 7.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,705,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,623,000 after buying an additional 653,017 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Zuora by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,433,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,784,000 after buying an additional 37,913 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Zuora by 63.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,342,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,962,000 after buying an additional 908,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Zuora by 1,567.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,204,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,029,000 after buying an additional 2,072,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

