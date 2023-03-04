10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA) Short Interest Update

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the January 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II by 664.7% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,740,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,766 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,064,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth about $5,274,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,462,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,462,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $10.13. 642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,356. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $10.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.98.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on identifying technology and tech-enabled businesses in the consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, transportation/mobility, and financial services industries, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms, including artificial intelligence automation, data science, ecommerce, and software-as-a-service.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.